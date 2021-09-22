Young Pasifika nurse’s inspiring work recognised

Daniel Mataafa, a 29-year-old nurse at Middlemore Hospital, has been named the New Zealand Nurses Organisation’s Young Nurse of the Year.

Daniel Mataafa, regional Pacific nurse case manager at Middlemore Hospital. Source: Supplied

Mataafa is the hospital’s regional Pacific nurse case manager.

His nominator, Michelle Nicholson-Burr, from Counties Manukau DHB, said Mataafa had earned a reputation for providing outstanding care.

She said Mataafa "goes above and beyond what was expected in order to ensure patient journeys are seamless, respectful, and safe".

Nicholson-Burr said Mataafa also showed resilience in “breaking through the stigma of being a Samoan male nurse”, as well as using his experience to support other young Pasifika men.

Mataafa said he was lost for words and humbled when he heard he got the award.

"I had to take my break early to let it sink in. I feel really honoured, but deep down I know any of the nominees deserve it too."

He said he was grateful to be able to work with “such a good team of people”.