How young men struggle with body image pressures

Body image issues for guys aren’t really talked about. The pressure to look a certain way - promoted through Instagram, movies and in the media - creates expectations many of us have to navigate every day.

Here, we meet 22-year-old Jared Guy, who is training for his first bodybuilding competition. We talk about what got him into the gym and the strict bodybuilding lifestyle, and take a peek at what shows up on his Instagram feed as a gym buff.

Friends Phillip, Liam and Teowai also discuss their body image issues, and personal trainer Olly Fata talks about how “looking good” for men over the years has changed.

One For The Boys is a documentary, article and photo series about masculinity in Aotearoa today. We look at what it means to be a man, and how and why that’s changing. See here for more from One For The Boys.

Made with the support of NZ on Air.