Young Maori offenders given chance to gain full licence under new Corrections programme

Young Maori offenders are being given driving lessons and instruction to help them gain a full licence under a pilot programme Corrections is running in Auckland.

Steering wheel Source: 1 NEWS

Corrections Minister Louise Upston says the two-year pilot is aimed at Maori offenders aged 17-24 in the community and in prison.

"Maori have a high proportion of convictions for licence offences," she said today.

"Young people who appear in court on a traffic offence have very high reoffending rates."

That's what the programme has been designed to address.

"Gaining a driver licence can help young people turn their lives around, get jobs and move away from crime - people in gainful employment are less likely to reoffend," Ms Upston said.

The programme is costing $606,000.

It covers driving lessons, mock practical tests and all licence test fees, as well as literacy and numeracy support where that's needed.