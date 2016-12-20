 

Young Maori men suicide rate twice that of non-Maori

Suicide rates among Maori are 1.6 times higher than that of non-Maori, according to a recent study.

“The night before we started filming we heard that his cousin had attempted suicide and that it was touch and go and he was upset.”

The suicide rate for Maori males aged 15-24 is twice that of non-Maori of the same age, and the suicide rate of all female Maori is five times higher than the non-Maori, according to the study, 'Changes in the age pattern of New Zealand suicide rates', by Professor John Snowdon.

However, the suicide rate among older-Maori is almost zero, bringing the average right down.

The study was published in the New Zealand Medical Journal, and shows suicide rates among the total Maori population has gone up 1.6 times in recent years.

Before the 1980s, suicide rates among Maori was almost at zero, but has progressively risen since then.

The study also shows that among men, the highest rates are those aged 20-24; in 2013, 21 per cent of male suicides in New Zealand were aged 15-24.

"The dramatic rise and fall of suicide rates of young adult males in New Zealand ... may well have been related to a changing incidence of mental perturbation, but maybe also be due to substance abuse, rather than being due to changes in prevalence of other mental disorders," Professor Snowdon said.

Female suicide rates remain relatively the same since the 1990s.

The rate of suicide of New Zealand men aged 60-79 is lower than all other age groups, and has fallen 50 per cent since the 1980s.

Around 28,000 people have committed suicide in New Zealand in the last 65 years.

Professor Snowdon said suicide arises from a number of complex factors, and the study displays a relatively huge variation in suicide rates.

However, the higher rate of gender difference in suicide cannot be explained.

He says suicide can not be attributed to a single stressor, but is more likely to be the result of a number of stressors, such as a mental disorder, and a distressing event such as unemployment, relationship failure, substance abuse and/or painful emotions.

Where can I get support and help from?

Below is a list of some of the services available which offer support, information and help. All services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week unless otherwise specified

Lifeline 24/7 – 0800 543 354

Kidsline (aimed at children up to 18 years of age, available 24/7) – 0800 54 37 54

Depression Helpline (24/7) - 0800 111 757

Healthline - 0800 611 116

Samaritans - 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 / (04) 473 9739 (for callers from all other regions)

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm) - 0800 942 8787

www.depression.org.nz - includes The Journal online help service

www.thelowdown.co.nz - visit the website, email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626. This is a 24/7 service.

