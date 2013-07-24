Young man wanted over indecent assaults on two female joggers in Auckland

A young man is wanted by police, who they say indecently assaulted two female joggers in separate incidents last night in the Auckland suburb of Royal Oak.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

The first incident took place just after 7.30pm on Acorn Street, where the woman was approached by a male in his late teens or early twenties with a slim build.

The second incident happened a short time later about 500m away on Mt Smart Road, and police believe the two attacks were conducted by the same person.

Neither of the victims were harmed but both were left shaken and alarmed.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said police patrols have been increased in the area and efforts are underway to find and identify of the person responsible.