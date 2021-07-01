TODAY |

Young man saves woman whose car was submerged by rogue wave near Kaikōura

Source:  1 NEWS

The Kaikōura coastline is both rugged and stunning, but, at a moment’s notice, it can also be treacherous. 

Michael Baker was passing through Clarence when he jumped into action to save the day. Source: Seven Sharp

Michael Baker found that out when he was passing through Clarence and saw a car partially submerged, thanks to a rogue wave. 

“The poor lady underestimated the strength and went into the water at the wrong time, the wave caught her and she ended up going off the road into the bank,” he told Seven Sharp. 

“First of all I thought it was just a silly place to park but then I realised actually, I think this lady is in trouble here.”

The humble arborist from Ashburton had to think quickly, changing into his togs and pulling the driver out to safety. 

Michael Baker came across a woman trapped by a rogue wave that had flooded her car on his way up to Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

“As I made my way over to her I could see she was distraught and distressed so I wasted no more time to get in there quickly and help her out.

“She was very thankful and said if I was ever travelling through Kaikōura I could stop in for some tea.” 

Baker had been on his way on a special trip to Wellington, nominated to participate in the Inspiring Leaders Forum; an event focused on nurturing the aspiring leaders of the younger generation.

New Zealand
Accidents
