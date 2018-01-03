 

Young man’s head stomped on during brawl outside South Auckland swimming pool

As fighting in the carpark of Massey Pool Park escalated, police used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.
Source: Facebook

02:08
1
A former US admiral has warned that nuclear war with North Korea is now closer than it's ever been.

NZ 'in a very difficult place' if war breaks out with North Korea - expert

00:16
2
The woman was wearing glitter art on her chest during the New Year's Eve incident.

Rhythm and Vines festival-goer wearing body paint on chest calling for 'sincere' apology from man who grabbed her

3
Matthew McRae.

Dangerous Wairarapa man wanted by police

4
Map showing Cable Bay, where one person has drowned this afternoon.

Man dies in drowning incident at Northland's Cable Bay

5
MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 08: Eva Longoria attends the 8th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale Hosted By Issa Rae at Villa Casa Casuarina on December 8, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bombay Sapphire)

'So grateful to my beautiful family' - Eva Longoria pregnant with first child

It's been a wet and wild start to the day in the south.

Chance of thunderstorms around NZ today with more bad weather expected later this week

Much of the North Island could be hit with thunderstorms this afternoon.

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller says she's received vile messages from people saying she "deserved it" or was "asking for it".

What would New Zealand do if conflict with North Korea breaks out?

03:28
As the new year rolls around the new Government commits to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies. But will it be enough?

Dairies, petrol stations and liquor stores were robbed hundreds of times last year – will 2018 be any better?

As the new year rolls around the Government is committing to increasing police numbers in an effort to combat aggravated robberies.

Wanaka.

Teens write essays in police station to avoid paying Wanaka New Year's Eve liquour ban fines

"We are not there to humiliate or judge them. We just want them to come away from New Year having done some thinking."


 
