Young man was playing music with friends in Auckland park before being found dead

A young man whose death is being investigated as a homicide was playing music with friends at an Auckland park before being found dead.

Jellicoe Park in Manurewa, Auckland. Source: Google Maps

The 21-year-old man died on Saturday night at Jellicoe Park in Manurewa.

Police are appealing to the public for anyone who saw or heard any suspicious activity in the park between 11pm and 11.30pm on Saturday 3rd October.

The victim and his friends were socialising and playing music in the park on the Jellicoe Road side, police said.

Officers were called to the scene at 11pm where the man was found unresponsive, and attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin says the Operation Preston inquiry team has spoken to a number of people in relation to this matter.

“Police have fielded several calls from members of the public and our detectives are currently working through this information.

“We are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this man’s death and we urge anyone with any information about what has taken place to contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321 and mention Operation Preston.”