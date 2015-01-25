Young man missing after going for 3am swim in Waikato River

Police are searching the Waikato River for a young Hamilton man missing since a friend lost sight of him early this morning.

Police say 21-year-old Hazael Mailata and his friend were on the bank of the river when Mr Mailata went for a swim shortly before 3am.

Waikato River Source: istock.com

He was last seen in the darkness in the river and there has been no contact with family or friends since, said Sergeant Vince Ranger, Waikato Police Search and Rescue Coordinator.

Police have searched the banks of the river from the time he was reported missing and are continuing to search the river today.

Officers are also making ongoing inquiries with friends and family in the event that Mr Mailata contacts them.