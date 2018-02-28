Young man meets the mystery sponsor who's helped him financially for five years

A young man and a sponsor who's been helping him financially with some of life's necessities met face to face on Seven Sharp last night, the first time a Variety sponsor and child have met.

Seven Sharp reported that five years ago Variety, the children's charity, had an idea to pair Kiwi kids who need a financial hand with sponsors who are willing to give one.

Since 2013 Variety's Kiwi Kid Sponsorship Program has helped thousands of children with some of life's necessities, but never had a child and a sponsor met face to face, until now.

Albert's shoes, like many others before them, have come courtesy of a kind stranger who has provided $45 once a month for the last five years, for necessities.

"It didn't matter what type of shoes we got, just as long as we have something," Albert said.

Albert, appreciating the help he's received, asked to meet his mystery man - Paul Walsh.

They'd exchanged photos and letters, but meeting face to face was something new, allowing them to look together at school photos of Albert and Christmas cards they'd exchanged over the years.

For Variety, it was a landmark meeting.

"These are the first two to meet, so it is an amazing experience. And they've built a really strong connection and relationship," said Lorraine Taylor, Variety CEO.

But the hunt is on for more Good Samaritans like Mr Walsh.

"Never enough sponsors, unfortunately. So we have 400 children and young people who are waiting for sponsors right now," Ms Taylor said.

For $45 a month, Mr Walsh says he's getting a good deal.

"I think it's a mutual relationship. I get as much out of getting letters back from Albert, hearing about what he's been up to the last couple of months," he said.

"Watching Albert grow into the fine young man he is now, and to think I've had a tiny, tiny contribution to that is a great thing."