TODAY |

Young man in stable condition following North Shore shooting

Source:  1 NEWS

A young man is in a stable condition after being shot in Auckland's Northcote last night. 

Cadness Reserve, Northcote on Auckland's North Shore. Source: Google Maps

Emergency services were called to Cadness Reserve around 7pm following reports of gunshots. 

The young man was taken to North Shore Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound before he was transferred to Auckland Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Police say they would like to speak to a group of young people who were seen at the reserve earlier in the evening.

They would also like to speak to other witnesses of the incident.


New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:24
Auckland KFC worker confirmed as new Covid-19 community case
2
Young man in stable condition following North Shore shooting
3
Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks to media from Auckland, after news latest Covid-19 case worked shift at KFC
4
Real estate agents under fire for not repaying wage subsidies
5
On tour with one of Gisborne's favourite sons Cory Newman
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Real estate agents under fire for not repaying wage subsidies

Child dies after car rolls in the Bay of Plenty
00:39

Gunmen abduct 317 girls from school in Nigeria
03:50

Should cups be stored upwards or downwards? Poll shows Kiwis divided