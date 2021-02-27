Young man in stable condition following North Shore shooting

A young man is in a stable condition after being shot in Auckland's Northcote last night.

Cadness Reserve, Northcote on Auckland's North Shore. Source: Google Maps

Emergency services were called to Cadness Reserve around 7pm following reports of gunshots.

The young man was taken to North Shore Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound before he was transferred to Auckland Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Police say they would like to speak to a group of young people who were seen at the reserve earlier in the evening.

They would also like to speak to other witnesses of the incident.