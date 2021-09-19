Young man arrested for 'cowardly assault' on 70-year-old at Auckland supermarket

A 20-year-old man has been charged for a "cowardly assault" on a 70-year-old man at a Pukekohe Countdown in Auckland on Sunday afternoon.

Countdown Pukekohe, Auckland. Source: Google Maps

Police say the alleged offender was abusive and threatening towards staff and customers after being asked to wear a mask while inside the shop.

He then allegedly punched a 70-year-old male customer in the face, threatened staff and left prior to police arrival.

The victim was shaken but did not require medical treatment, while other customers and staff were also shaken by the aggressive behaviour of the man, police say.

Fellow shopper Pauline Armstrong told 1News she saw four police officers at the scene and many other shoppers who were comforting the man.

She said she, “felt really sorry for everyone, especially the threatened worker.”

Police have been liaising with and supporting the victims involved following this incident.