Young man appears in Christchurch court over fatal Port Hills crash that killed two sisters

A 19-year-old man has appeared in the Christchurch District Court this morning over the deaths of two sisters in a fiery crash on the Port Hills last year.

Sisters Tayla, left, and Sunmara Alexander died after a fiery Christchurch crash on 25 November. Source: Supplied via NZ Herald

The man, who has interim name suppression, was driving the vehicle that crashed on Summit Road on November 27.

Tayla Alexander, 17, died at the scene and her sister, Sunmara Alexander, who was critically injured with extensive burns, died in Auckland’s Middlemore Hospital a fortnight later on her sixteenth birthday.

The teenager is charged with two counts of dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing injury and driving without the appropriate license.