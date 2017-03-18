 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Young Labour, Young Greens launch petition to ban gay conversion therapy

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

Young Labour and the Young Greens are throwing their weight behind calls for the government to ban gay conversion therapy.

The two youth wings say the practice is unethical and inhumane and they have teamed up to launch a petition today urging Parliament to outlaw it.

Conversion therapies can include any form of treatment or psychotherapy that aims to change a person's sexual orientation, eliminate or suppress same-sex attraction.

Flag in the city

Source: 1 NEWS

Young Greens co-convenor Max Tweedie said these sorts of therapies did not work and could cause more harm than good.

"You can't treat homosexuality or bisexuality or other sexual orientations that aren't heterosexuality. Trying to change them using these therapies is actually just damaging to people's mental health," Mr Tweedie said.

By launching a petition, Mr Tweedie said the Young Greens and Young Labour hoped to show the government there was widespread support for conversion therapy to be banned.

Three gay men spoke about the conversion therapy they’ve been through, and Sunday goes undercover to find people offering it.
Source: Sunday

"This isn't a massive overhaul to the health system, it's not going to take up a lot of time or energy from the ministry to look at how we can implement these changes."

Mr Tweedie said it should be something that a progressive, Labour-led government pursued.

"Labour and the Greens are huge supporters of our [rainbow] community and have been for years and years and years. And the policies that we had coming into the 2017 election were incredibly progressive on rainbow issues."

New Zealand Association of Counsellors and Aotearoa New Zealand Association of Social Workers have also called for gay conversion therapy to be banned.

Health Minister David Clark has previously said that he personally found the idea of gay conversion therapy abhorrent.

However, the government has no intention to pursue a ban.

Rachel's story

Rachel* is in her mid-40s. She grew up going to church and married at the age of 27.

However, she came to realise her marriage was not working out. At about this time, Rachel said she met a woman and developed feelings for her.

Rachel said she was struggling to make sense of it all. She tried to "pray the gay away" herself and ended up going to see a Christian counsellor.

"She sort of said, well, first of all, it's wrong to be attracted and having thoughts about somebody else when you're married, and it's doubly wrong if it's same-sex or gay - that's a sin."

Rachel said she was told to focus on her marriage - and block out any other thoughts she might have.

"At first I thought, well, it might be just a temporary kind of thing and maybe god will take it away, or whatever, and I've just got to focus on staying in my marriage.

"It kind of felt like it was a big secret with just her and I. It was weird because there was the exciting side of it, because it was a part of me that I'd been missing, but at the same time it was a part that I had to be ashamed of. It was really confusing."

Eventually, around the time the Marriage Equality Bill was being debated by Parliament, Rachel realised there was nothing wrong with being attracted to someone of the same sex.

"I just remember feeling so excited and feeling like, this is so right that people should celebrate their love - and what the counsellors told me and what I thought my whole life just doesn't make sense."

Rachel said she was damaged by what she went through - and she knows others who have had similar experiences.

Ollie's story

Ollie*, 24, grew up in a very conservative, church-going family. He knew from an early age that being gay - and acting on those feelings - was sinful and ungodly.

When he came out at 17, he said he wanted to talk to someone about it and his parents arranged for him to see a counsellor.

"It was made quite clear at the first session that this wasn't about trying to turn me straight, and it was fully just about coming up with ways and strategies in order to control my feelings and to prevent them from turning into behaviour of a sexual nature, or behaviour of a homosexual relationship."

But Ollie said the sessions ended up having the opposite effect.

"The first time I went, I was like, quite scared, but also wanting to be there, and then as the sessions progressed, it was funny because I remember every session, as they went on, the more I realised that the sessions were useless in the sense that living a homosexual lifestyle is the lifestyle I wanted to lead."

* Names have been changed to protect people's identities

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

00:41
2
The boys and their football coach were trapped for more than two weeks underground before being rescued.

Watch: Thai cave boys recount the moment two divers found them underground as they speak publicly for first time since rescue

03:06
3
Cancer society's Medical Director Dr Chris Jackson says the study was only on rats, but does have some interesting implications.

'Don't throw your cell phones away' - Expert cautions against alarm as study links rat cancer to phone radiation


01:17
4
James Casson, who is now a Hamilton Council member, says a hui between gangs, police and council could help alleviate tensions.

'Something's stirred them up' – Waikato homicides see 'unusual' number of patched gang members in Hamilton says ex-cop

00:21
5
Alexis Bosson jumped over the chasing group with a ramp during the tenth stage of the race.

Watch: Crazy mountain biker soars over pack of Tour de France cyclists with insane jump

Flag in the city

Young Labour, Young Greens launch petition to ban gay conversion therapy

The two youth wings say the practice is unethical and inhumane.

Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

Tūākau locals said they were shocked at what they believed were racist and classist attitudes.

00:41
The boys and their football coach were trapped for more than two weeks underground before being rescued.

Watch: Thai cave boys recount the moment two divers found them underground as they speak publicly for first time since rescue

"We weren't sure if it was for real," said 14-year-old Adul Samon. "So we stopped and listened."

00:35
He told media he has “full faith in America’s great intelligence agencies”.

Trump makes major U-turn after Putin meeting, saying he misspoke over Russian meddling in US election

Today the US president told reporters he doesn't see why Russia "wouldn't" be responsible for US election meddling.


01:32
Jane Avery says rabbits are a pest that are killed regardless - she’s making use of what they can provide.

'An eco-conscious choice' says Dunedin fashion designer producing real rabbit fur coats

Jane Avery hires an Otago rabbiter to catch and kill rabbits for her business.