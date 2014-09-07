Young Kiwi missionary dies in car accident in South Africa

A Kiwi missionary has died in a car accident in South Africa, a church spokesperson has confirmed.

Elder Nofo-I-Lelenga Latu, a Latter-day Saints missionary, was serving in the South Africa Johannesburg Mission when he was killed on Saturday.

The 19-year-old was in the car with three other missionaries, who received minor injuries, according to a spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

"We pray for the family and loved ones of Elder Latu. May they be comforted and sustained in their time of mourning and loss," spokesperson Eric Hawkins said in a statement.

Mr Latu belonged to the Clover Park Ward of the Auckland Tamaki Stake, reports KSL.