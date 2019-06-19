Young Kiwi innovator makes portable homeless shelter for school science fair project

A caring young Kiwi innovator has made a homeless shelter for his school science fair project.

At just 12 years of age, Jake Sousa is already aiming to make a difference for the less fortunate.

"I was riding my bike one day to school and I saw a homeless couple sitting outside a cafe with cardboard boxes on the ground and their sleeping bags.

"That's where I got the thought from," Jake told Seven Sharp about how his science fair project for Pukekohe Intermediate idea came about.

The project came together in his back yard, made from mostly recycled materials.

"It's quite warm in there too because of the corrugated PVC. It has air pockets in there, so they heat up during the day," Jake explained.

It's a timely issue, with a study revealing 41,000 New Zealanders are homeless - over 20,000 of those in Auckland.

If Jake's portable homeless shelter takes off, there will hopefully be a few less people without a roof over their heads in the future.

After getting a highly commended award at the science fair, there is every chance it will be a success.