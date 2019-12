High above the Southern Alps and McKenzie Country lakes lives a playground for a daring bunch of Kiwi teen gliding enthusiasts.

The teenagers, some as young as 14, have been at a youth camp in Omarama learning how to fly gliders.

Some have even been flying the gliders solo.

One of the students, Izzy Burr, likened gliding to soaring like a bird.