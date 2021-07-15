Young Kiwi chef going viral for his edible works of art

A young Kiwi pastry chef has become a viral sensation after learning how to make chocolates on YouTube.

West Auckland man Joseph Williams, also known as Chocboii, has been creating edible works of art since 2019, after leaving school at 16 to become a pastry chef.

“The chocolate is the canvas for what I do,” Williams told Seven Sharp.

He described the vegan chocolates as his “creative outlet”.

“It’s like, when I put the Chocboii mask on, that’s when I’m in my creative state – that’s when I’m happy; I’m the best person I can be when I’m creating.”

Joseph Williams, also known as Chocboii. Source: Seven Sharp

Williams said every chocolate masterpiece he creates “should have a story behind it – some sort of underlying meaning, a concept – in the hope that every project, you kind of learn something about me”.