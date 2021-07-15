TODAY |

Young Kiwi chef going viral for his edible works of art

Source:  1 NEWS

A young Kiwi pastry chef has become a viral sensation after learning how to make chocolates on YouTube.

Joseph Williams took what he learnt and turned it into chocolate art that's become a viral sensation. Source: Seven Sharp

West Auckland man Joseph Williams, also known as Chocboii, has been creating edible works of art since 2019, after leaving school at 16 to become a pastry chef.

“The chocolate is the canvas for what I do,” Williams told Seven Sharp.

He described the vegan chocolates as his “creative outlet”.

“It’s like, when I put the Chocboii mask on, that’s when I’m in my creative state – that’s when I’m happy; I’m the best person I can be when I’m creating.”

Joseph Williams, also known as Chocboii. Source: Seven Sharp

Williams said every chocolate masterpiece he creates “should have a story behind it – some sort of underlying meaning, a concept – in the hope that every project, you kind of learn something about me”.

His Instagram account – which acts as diary entries accompanying the chocolates - have since racked up over 23,000 followers.

