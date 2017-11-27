 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Young horticulturist hoping to pave the way for more women as industry faces accusations of sexism

share

Sean Hogan 

1 NEWS Reporter

Shanna Hickling's typical day could involve getting her hands dirty checking soil quality along the vines, or testing and experimenting in her research lab.

It's hoped the success of some young talent can help pave the way.
Source: 1 NEWS

"The business is very diverse, dynamic, what you are doing today will be completely different to what you're doing the next and that makes it exciting," the 25-year-old microbiologist told 1 NEWS.

Her passion is being recognised as she claimed the 2017 Young Horticulturalist of the Year award, becoming just the third woman to do so.

Her growth is well needed after a recent UMR report scathed the multibillion dollar market for being sexist.

The report commissioned by Horticulture NZ found woman in the industry are "missing from the top tables" and don't feel listened to due to an "old boys' network" and are less likely to progress due to an "unconscious bias".

Ms Hickling's manager Geoff Thorpe from Riversun Nursery in Gisborne says those outdated thoughts exist among the industry.

"I do get some feedback that some of the older generation do struggle with that, but hey that's what we are here to change," he says.

Horticulture NZ has since tasked Angela Halliday to head up the "Women in Hort’" movement.

"We need role models that girls can look to and say 'I want to be like that' and 'I can do that' and not just look at horticulture and think it's a man's game because it's not anymore, it's 2017," she told 1 NEWS.

It's something Mr Thorpe agrees with.

"All of these industries  have got major growth in front of them and to support that growth and realise those opportunities we need lots and lots of Shannas."

Hickling is working with high schools to promote horticulture as a career path and has some simple advice for those interested.

"Don't hold back, there is so many different areas of horticulture and what's wrong with getting dirty!"

Related

Sean Hogan

Farming

Employment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:42
1
For the second night in a row fans have march in the city over Tonga's exit from the Rugby League World Cup.

Watch: Young Tongan fans march through central Auckland over controversial RLWC decision - 'The truth is all that matters'


2
Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Ref's decision not to refer Tongan no-try to TMO had 'unconscious racist element' to it, says Phil Gifford

01:15
3
The video was posted to their recruitment Facebook page in order to increase diverse staff numbers.

NZ police's 'entertaining police recruitment video' goes viral

00:44
4
Officially it was a protest, but Tonga fans were certainly celebrating they RLWC team’s effort in Auckland.

Watch: Tonga league fans break into beautiful song as they turn Aotea Square steps into sea of red


5
Hobson's Pledge is described as being out of touch and shows that Don Brash is searching for something to do.

Don Brash 'utterly sick' of use of Te Reo Maori by reporters

Tonga rugby league fans.

Live stream: Tongan rugby league fans march in central Auckland over contentious referring decision in RLWC match

The march follows a march yesterday protesting the refereeing in Tonga's loss to England.

03:48
1 NEWS can exclusively reveal the U-turn from the government.

Exclusive: Govt bows to National's pressure over simultaneous leave for both parents in Paid Parental Leave Bill

Currently, both parents are unable to take paid parental leave at the same time.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:28
The Council and Wellington Water have posted signs at the waterfront warning people to avoid swimming in the area.

Video: Wellingtonians ignore warnings of wastewater leak and swim in harbour

The Council and Wellington Water have posted signs at the waterfront warning people to avoid swimming in the area.

Jacinda Adern describes her highlight as "a really postive feeling."

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern faces questions from the media after Cabinet meeting

Tune it to the 1 NEWS NOW live stream as the PM takes questions.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 