Young horticulturist hoping to pave the way for more women as industry faces accusations of sexism

Shanna Hickling's typical day could involve getting her hands dirty checking soil quality along the vines, or testing and experimenting in her research lab.

"The business is very diverse, dynamic, what you are doing today will be completely different to what you're doing the next and that makes it exciting," the 25-year-old microbiologist told 1 NEWS.

Her passion is being recognised as she claimed the 2017 Young Horticulturalist of the Year award, becoming just the third woman to do so.

Her growth is well needed after a recent UMR report scathed the multibillion dollar market for being sexist.

The report commissioned by Horticulture NZ found woman in the industry are "missing from the top tables" and don't feel listened to due to an "old boys' network" and are less likely to progress due to an "unconscious bias".

Ms Hickling's manager Geoff Thorpe from Riversun Nursery in Gisborne says those outdated thoughts exist among the industry.

"I do get some feedback that some of the older generation do struggle with that, but hey that's what we are here to change," he says.

Horticulture NZ has since tasked Angela Halliday to head up the "Women in Hort’" movement.

"We need role models that girls can look to and say 'I want to be like that' and 'I can do that' and not just look at horticulture and think it's a man's game because it's not anymore, it's 2017," she told 1 NEWS.

It's something Mr Thorpe agrees with.

"All of these industries have got major growth in front of them and to support that growth and realise those opportunities we need lots and lots of Shannas."

Hickling is working with high schools to promote horticulture as a career path and has some simple advice for those interested.