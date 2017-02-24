 

Young girl's remarkable story: Getting back on her horse despite terrifying accident

A courageous young girl is back on her horse despite breaking nearly every bone in her face when kicked by the animal. 

Every bone in her face, bar her jaw, was horribly smashed, with surgeons telling the family to "prepare for the worst".
Source: Seven Sharp

Every bone in Amelia 'Mouse' Newsom's face, bar her jaw, was horribly smashed after she was kicked in the face by her horse two years ago.

"The surgeons said, look you really need to prepare for the worst," said Amelia's mum, Bini Newsom.

Shards from the fractures were even piercing her brain.

"I lost about six litres of blood, " Amelia told Seven Sharp. "But luckily the surgeons just got me in time, and helped me."

The doctors' expertise, assisted by the quick thinking of Amelia's sister Olivia in raising the alarm saved her life.

When Amelia was kicked by her horse, Olivia was quick to respond, riding her horse back to her parents to get help.

The eight-year-old proved mighty in her fight, enduring two lengthy operations as the front of her skull was delicately pieced back together.

Three weeks after the accident Amelia was being driven home from hospital, when she asked her mum to stop driving.

"I just saw my little pony, Saphey lying down, and I went up to her and sat on her, and she was just so sweet."

Amelia said that's when she knew she wanted to continue horse riding.

Now, two years on, Amelia is pursuing her show jumping dreams alongside her big sister.

She's won several ribbons, including North Island Show Hunter Champion, and is set to compete in the upcoming Horse of the Year competition in Hastings.

