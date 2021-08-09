Young girl shares her delight with snow in Waiau live on TV

A 1 NEWS reporter's live cross from a snowy North Canterbury went off script today with a young girl popping by for a chat.

Ryan Boswell was speaking live on Breakfast from Waiau which has been blanketed in snow when two children could be seen riding past on bicycles.

A bit later one of the children - a girl named Kenzie - came back into the shot waving at the camera, before Boswell beckoned her over for an on camera chat.

“Me and my brother don’t want to go because it’s snowing today,” she said when asked if she had to go to school.

Kenzie said she wanted to build a snowman, with Boswell offering to help dig up the hard snow.