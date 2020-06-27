Young girl rescued after tree falls on car in Canterbury crash

A young girl was trapped after a tree fell on a vehicle following a crash in Canterbury this morning.
Pleasant Point-Cave Highway and State Highway 8, Canterbury. Source: Google Maps
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS the accident occurred on Pleasant Point-Cave Highway and State Highway 8, north of Timaru, at 10.40am.
A young girl was trapped while her mother and another passenger were outside the vehicle.
FENZ says the young girl has since been removed.
A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS all three patients have been transferred to Timaru Hospital.
Two are in a serious condition and one is in a moderate condition.