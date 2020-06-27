TODAY |

Young girl rescued after tree falls on car in Canterbury crash

Source:  1 NEWS

A young girl was trapped after a tree fell on a vehicle following a crash in Canterbury this morning.

Pleasant Point-Cave Highway and State Highway 8, Canterbury. Source: Google Maps

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS the accident occurred on Pleasant Point-Cave Highway and State Highway 8, north of Timaru, at 10.40am.

A young girl was trapped while her mother and another passenger were outside the vehicle. 

FENZ says the young girl has since been removed.

A St John spokesperson told 1 NEWS all three patients have been transferred to Timaru Hospital.

Two are in a serious condition and one is in a moderate condition. 

New Zealand
Accidents
Christchurch and Canterbury
