Young girl dies after being hit by vehicle outside Auckland school last week

A young girl who was critically injured in a crash in East Auckland last week has died, police have confirmed.
The child was critically injured in a crash on Wells Road, Buckland Beach, about 8.40am on Tuesday, March 23.
In a Facebook post soon after the incident, Pigeon Mountain Primary School board member Mark Eades said the incident took place on a pathway leading into the school.
She died in at Starship Hospital earlier this morning with family by her side, Counties Manukau East Police Senior Sergeant Anson Lin said today in a statement.
“We have been providing the support we can to the family as well as the wider school community, who have been greatly impacted by this incident," Lin said.
"Going forward we will continue to work with partner agencies to help ensure those that require support have access to it.
"The Police investigation into the crash remains ongoing and there is no further update at this point.
"Police extend our condolences to her family at this incredibly difficult time."
The girl's name will be released in due course, he said.
Police last week said a 77-year-old man was forbidden to drive by police following the incident.