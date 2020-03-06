Young father to take part in Round the Bays, a year on from suffering stroke

Thousands of people are set to compete in this Sunday's Round the Bays runs in Auckland and Wellington
Among the competitors, six stroke survivors for whom running has given them a new lease on life.
Sreeram Sridhar was carrying his baby son last year when he suffered a stroke.
“All of a sudden my right arm started to fall, I couldn't speak and just started yelling "call an ambulance,” he told 1 NEWS.
Yet on Sunday, the 34-year-old is about to do what is unthinkable for most stroke survivors by taking part in Round the Bays.
A regular at previous runs, he will be taking it a bit easier this time and will be joined by his wife and 22-month-old son.
Nine thousand New Zealanders suffer a stroke every year, that's equivalent to one every hour.
Mr Sridhar’s story is a reminder the illness doesn't discriminate.
A British study released earlier this year said training and completing a marathon could cut years off a person's vascular age.
It also showed novice runners with six or more months of training, saw their blood pressure fall as much as if they'd been prescribed medication.