Young father, former NZ Māori U18 rugby player named as one of two killed in Boxing Day car crash

Police have named 20-year-old father Viliami Muru-Teutau as one of the two people who died in a crash in West Auckland on Saturday.

Two people died after a car collided with a bridge just before 6 am. Source: 1 NEWS

Muru-Teutau, a former NZ Māori under-18 player, died in a crash on Triangle Rd in Henderson just before 6am on Boxing Day.

Police said early indications were that the car struck a bridge on the road.

The name of the second person will be released at a later date.

Viliami Muru-Teutau playing for Waitematā's premier team. Source: Facebook/Waitematā Rugby Club.

Two others in the car were also seriously injured and taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Muru-Teutau’s family said in a statement they were “devastated at the loss of a vibrant, happy and much loved son, and young father”.

“We can’t believe he is gone. We are in a state of shock and our hearts are broken.

“Vili was a young man who had everything to live for. He is the father of a one year old daughter, and as one of five children, Vili’s death has crushed his parents and family. There are no words to describe the pain and grief we are feeling.”

Family said he was a promising rugby player and a hard-working family man.

“A former NZ Māori under 18 player, he played for a New South Wales country team last year, before coming home to play in the Waitematā Rugby Club’s premier team.

“He was a roofing apprentice who was working hard towards completing his trade training, and to providing for his young family.

"Our world has been turned upside down and inside out. This is supposed to be a holiday season of festive happiness, and instead we are weeping and we are grieving."

Waitematā Rugby Club said in a post on Facebook they were mourning the loss of one of their "young and up and coming players".

"[He] was a great player and a great friend to all his team mates."

Muru-Teutau is survived by his partner and daughter, his parents and brothers and sisters, and his wider whānau.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.