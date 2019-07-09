Young family working through 'devastating loss' after possessions destroyed in Dunedin house fire

A young family was forced to flee their Dunedin home after it went up in flames on Sunday, destroying most of their possessions.

The blaze began at the Green Island rental property after hot ashes left in a plastic bucket near a woodpile was buffeted by strong winds, causing it to spread, the New Zealand Herald reports.

Grace van Heezik was asleep with her two young daughters, five-year-old Aurora and seven-week-old Adelaide, when she was woken by the sound of the windows exploding.

While Ms van Heezik and her children escaped, the "house is extremely damaged and they have lost 99 per cent of their belongings", Ms van Heezik's sister, Holly van Heezik, said in a Facebook post. They did not have contents insurance.

"The trauma and stress from this is overwhelming," Holly said on the Givealittle page set up to support them.



They had lived at the home just three months when the incident occurred.