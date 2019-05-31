TODAY |

Young family spend night down bank after car crash near Taupo

A couple and their baby spent and night trapped down a bank following a car crash on SH5 near Waipunga Falls between Taupo and Napier.

The young family were rescued today following yesterday's accident.

The single-car crash occurred around 9pm yesterday, May 30, on SH5 near Waipunga Falls, police say.

Police were notified this morning around 8.50am after the father climbed up to the roadside in daylight.

Fire services abseiled down to the family, and a helicopter deployed a longline to winch the couple and their baby to safety.

Senior Constable Dave Wells, Taupo Road Policing says it is a good result all round.

"Thanks to the resilience of the family and the response of our emergency services everyone is accounted for and there were no serious injuries," he said.
 

Fire services abseiled down to the family, and a helicopter deployed a longline to winch the couple and their baby to safety. Source: Bay of Plenty and Taupo Police
