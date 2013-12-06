Young couple 'over the moon' after huge $18 million Lotto win - that was first believed to be $18k

Parents-to-be have even more to be excited about than the birth of their first child, after winning $18 million in the Powerball and Lotto first division during the weekend.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Central Otago couple checked their ticket on the Lotto App on Sunday after receiving an email saying they had won a prize.

"A bunch of our friends and family were around and I was pretty chuffed so I strolled into the lounge and told everyone we'd just won $18,000 with Lotto. Everyone was excited, but then my wife had a proper look at it and she said 'ah honey, no - we've won $18 million."

The couple say they're over the moon, but are still coming to terms with what this win means for their future.

"We're most excited about the life we can now provide for our baby and the opportunities this creates."