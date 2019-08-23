Young child hospitalised after being hit by car in Hamilton

A young child is being treated in hospital after being hit by a car in Hamilton this afternoon.

The child was hit at around 3pm on Memorial Drive, police said in a statement today.

The child has since been taken to Waikato Hospital for treatment, however police did not say what condition the patient is in.

Police have closed the road while a scene examination takes place, with diversions in place.