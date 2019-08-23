TODAY |

Young child hospitalised after being hit by car in Hamilton

Source:  1 NEWS

A young child is being treated in hospital after being hit by a car in Hamilton this afternoon.

A Police car at the scene of an investigation. Source: 1 NEWS

The child was hit at around 3pm on Memorial Drive, police said in a statement today.

The child has since been taken to Waikato Hospital for treatment, however police did not say what condition the patient is in.

Police have closed the road while a scene examination takes place, with diversions in place.

The road is expected to reopen by around 5.30pm, according to police.

New Zealand
Accidents
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
Watch: Steven Adams celebrates half-court three-point buzzer beater with shoulder shimmy
2
Congratulations! Sonny Bill Williams and wife Alana welcome fourth child
3
Cambridge lockdown lifted as man arrested
4
Young child hospitalised after being hit by car in Hamilton
5
Man arrested in Christchurch over Tauranga double-homicide knew person killed in police shootout
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:56

Auckland Council supplies emergency water as rain tank users struggle in record dry spell
01:40

Man arrested in Christchurch over Tauranga double-homicide knew person killed in police shootout

Full video: Funeral service for former New Zealand Prime Minister Mike Moore
02:04

Man recounts shock of hearing gunshots during Tauranga incident where armed man was shot dead by police