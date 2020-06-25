Young car crash survivor has heart-warming message for Starship National Air Ambulance nurse one year on from ordeal

There are fewer planes in our skies right now due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but one that's continued to fly is Starship's National Air Ambulance.

The team on-board flies all over New Zealand, taking children whose lives hang in the balance to Auckland's Starship Hospital.

Now, a young car crash survivor has given a heart-warming message for Starship National Air Ambulance nurse one year on from his ordeal.

Five-year-old Zachariah was one of those who needed the service when he was airlifted from Christchurch to Starship for specialist treatment after a car crash in April 2019.

Seven Sharp visited Zachariah and one of the nurses from Starship's National Air Ambulance who helped save his life, Di Fuller, for an update.