Young car crash survivor has heart-warming message for Starship National Air Ambulance nurse one year on from ordeal

There are fewer planes in our skies right now due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but one that's continued to fly is Starship's National Air Ambulance.

The Starship Air Ambulance operates on Kiwis’ donations. Source: Seven Sharp

The team on-board flies all over New Zealand, taking children whose lives hang in the balance to Auckland's Starship Hospital.

Now, a young car crash survivor has given a heart-warming message for Starship National Air Ambulance nurse one year on from his ordeal.

Five-year-old Zachariah was one of those who needed the service when he was airlifted from Christchurch to Starship for specialist treatment after a car crash in April 2019.

Seven Sharp visited Zachariah and one of the nurses from Starship's National Air Ambulance who helped save his life, Di Fuller, for an update.

Watch Zachariah’s message to Ms Fuller in the video above.

