Young candidates: ‘This is what our new style of politics is going to be’ - Labour's Liam Wairepo

There are more than 30 candidates under the age of 30 standing in this year’s election. Voter turnout statistics for the 2017 general election for people under 30 hover below 70 per cent. But, young people are making their mark in their own way, from the School Strike 4 Climate marches to the Make it 16 campaigners arguing to lower the voting age in the High Court.

1 NEWS talks to the youngest candidates running for National, Labour, the Greens, New Zealand First and ACT to find out what makes them tick and why they’re running for Parliament.

Liam Wairepo, 2020 Labour candidate for Waitaki. Source: Supplied

Liam Wairepo, Labour’s candidate for Waitaki, says his upbringing is behind his interest in politics.

Meet the young candidates vying to enter Parliament

Wairepo was born in Ahipara, near Kaitaia. He grew up in Tauranga, then moved south five years ago to study at Otago University.

“I came from a low socio-economic background where I was one of seven kids. So, there wasn’t much money to go around,” the 21-year-old said.

“I became passionate about politics because where I came from, and my family and my community, they have so much skin in the game and they weren’t being represented.

“The outcomes were people living in cars and people choosing between having a warm home and having food on the table.”

Some of the biggest issues his electorate was facing included the future of Oamaru Hospital, environmental degradation and the treatment of migrant workers.

“I’ve learnt so much. My job is just to travel around New Zealand and my electorate to talk to people about what issues are facing them.”

Wairepo cut his teeth in the world of politics by joining and volunteering at Southern Young Labour — where he’s now the chair — after the 2017 election.

“I’ve always been a Labour supporter. But, when I saw Jacinda [Ardern] speak with so much conviction and passion and hope, I thought, this is what our new style of politics is going to be,” he said.

“I fell in love with the idea that I could be part of that by volunteering.”

Wairepo said it snowballed from there. He was called to his local Labour office shortly before Christmas last year and asked if he wanted to stand in Waitaki.

“I didn’t want to seem too keen, but I was so keen.”

Being Māori and being young meant he could easily connect with others in his demographic to bring a diverse viewpoint to Parliament, Wairepo said.

As for how to improve what’s traditionally been low voter turnout among young people, he said: “It comes down to civics education.”