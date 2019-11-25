Young candidates: 'No age group has a monopoly on good ideas' - National's William Wood

There are more than 30 candidates under the age of 30 standing in this year’s election. Voter turnout statistics for the 2017 general election for people under 30 hover below 70 per cent. But, young people are making their mark in their own way, from the School Strike 4 Climate marches to the Make it 16 campaigners arguing to lower the voting age in the High Court.

1 NEWS talks to the youngest candidates running for National, Labour, the Greens, New Zealand First and ACT to find out what makes them tick and why they’re running for Parliament.

William Wood, 2020 National candidate for Palmerston North. Source: NZ Young Nats/Facebook

William Wood describes himself as one of the “oldest of the young candidates”, putting his name forward in a bid to become an MP after the election.

The now 18-year-old was thrust into the spotlight at 17 after he was selected as National’s Palmerston North candidate – beating MP Jo Hayes – before he could even vote.

“No age group has a monopoly of good ideas,” Wood said.

“What’s the worst thing that could happen - you don’t get selected?

“I don’t want to look back in 20 years and regret not giving it a go, putting my handing up, helping with some of the issues my community and country is facing.”

He told 1 NEWS he had always had an interest in politics.

“I grew up in a family where I was told not to complain about something if I don’t want to do something about it.”

Wood said his parents were not National supporters, describing them as swing voters.

“I don’t force my views on my parents, just as they don’t force their views on me,” Wood said.

His father is a farrier and mother is a nurse, and the family own a rest home.

On the referendums, he intended to vote against, saying he would be keen for decriminalisation of cannabis rather than legalisation.

On euthanasia, Wood said he had “been around palliative care my entire life, I’ve seen end of life care all the way throughout”.

He said though he “completely understands the horrible hardship [it is] to watch loved one pass away”, he feared legalising euthanasia could create a “harmful culture”.

Wood said working with MP Ian McKelvie made him realise he saw “eye to eye with National”.

One issue that drives Wood is housing.

“Regardless of which party you support, we need more housing. People living in motels, I think we need a way [to fix it].”

Wood received criticism last year for a photo with a fellow mock UN attendee who was representing the US, with the other attendee wearing a Make America Great Again cap and pulling the OK sign to impersonate US President Donald Trump.

Then, in July this year, Wood apologised for a photo taken when he was 14 with a painted-on moustache and holding up his arm in the Nazi salute.

Wood said the stories had been “quite horribly taken out of context”.

read more Judith Collins slams 'shocking attack' on Palmerston North candidate William Wood