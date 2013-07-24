Young boy struck by car in Bay of Plenty town

An eight-year-old boy has been hit by a car while crossing a road in the Bay of Plenty.

Paramedics treated the boy on the scene in Opotiki last night before transporting him to the town's airfield where he was flown to Rotorua Hospital in a "comfortable condition", Bay Trust Rescue Helicopter pilot Ben Fry says.

The boy had been swimming and was crossing the road back to his house when he was struck by the car, Mr Fry says.

The Trustpower rescue helicopter service also airlifted a 76-year-old woman to Waikato hospital on Christmas Day after she suffered a medical condition requiring immediate hospital care.

The woman had been on Cooks Beach on the Coromandel Peninsula when the chopper was sent to pick her up at 7.45pm.

"The flight was conducted under night vision goggles," Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter pilot Todd Dunham says.