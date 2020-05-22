TODAY |

Young Auckland feijoa hunters believe they have record on their hands with 423g whopper

An Auckland family believe they have a record on their hands for the largest feijoa ever – a 423g whopper found in their backyard.

Charlie and Archie Sabine, aged nine and six respectively, spotted the gargantuan feijoa while out collecting fallen fruit this week after school. Source: 1 NEWS

Charli and Archie Sabine, aged nine and six respectively, spotted the gargantuan while out collecting the fruit in Pukekohe Monday after school.

“We’ve been hunting out for feijoas on our trees and Nana’s trees,” Charli explained.

“The first time the tree was barely even growing anything and then Nana told us, ‘Wow, look there’s a massive, massive feijoa on the tree.'”

The average feijoa is around 50 grams.

The Sabine family are thinking they’ll make a smoothie with the gigantic feijoa.

