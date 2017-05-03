You won't want to miss this: Toni Street to interview Kiwi music royalty Lorde on Seven Sharp

Source:Seven Sharp
She may not officially be royalty, but Lorde's definitely pop's own princess.
It's not hard to see why as her trophy cabinet holds 10 New Zealand music awards and two Grammys.
The accolades don't stop there. Lorde's clocked up 17 million single sales and recently performed at the music festival Coachella.
Now she's back home and today Seven Sharp presenter Toni Street will sit down with her in an interview to be aired at 7pm today on TV1.
