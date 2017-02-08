'When you see the effigies lined up, it gives the big picture' - Pike River widow

Pike widow Anna Osbourne, who lost her husband Milton in the 2010 explosion, became teary as she walked amongst the effigies today.

She told 1 NEWS when the figures went up this morning, "it was a very sobering moment for the families and the supporters".

"When you say the Pike 29 you think it's a small number, but when you see the effigies lined up along the road here it gives the big picture," she said.

Pike families and supporters set the 29 effigies up before six this morning. Each one is named after one of the men who lost their lives in the mine explosion.

The helmets, overalls and boots were all donated by mine workers who once worked alongside them.

The sight made Solid Energy workers abandon their daily work at the mine, on the other side of the blockade.

"I'd like to think that it tugged on their heartstrings a bit... they're ultimately going in and entombing our men permanently," said Anna Osbourne.

Next week the families get to plead their case for re-entry and to stop Solid Energy from permanently sealing the mine, to the Prime Minister and a Parliamentary Select Committee.

Anna says she doesn't want the permanent seal.

"There's crucial evidence to be found, not to mention the bodies of our loved ones," she said.

"There's no way in hell we'll ever walk away until we get some results."