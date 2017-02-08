 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'When you see the effigies lined up, it gives the big picture' - Pike River widow

share

Lisa Davies 

1 NEWS Reporter

Pike widow Anna Osbourne, who lost her husband Milton in the 2010 explosion, became teary as she walked amongst the effigies today.

She told 1 NEWS when the figures went up this morning, "it was a very sobering moment for the families and the supporters".

Anna Osbourne says when you see the effigies lined up along the road it "gives the big picture".
Source: 1 NEWS

"When you say the Pike 29 you think it's a small number, but when you see the effigies lined up along the road here it gives the big picture," she said.

Pike families and supporters set the 29 effigies up before six this morning. Each one is named after one of the men who lost their lives in the mine explosion.

The helmets, overalls and boots were all donated by mine workers who once worked alongside them.

The sight made Solid Energy workers abandon their daily work at the mine, on the other side of the blockade.

"I'd like to think that it tugged on their heartstrings a bit... they're ultimately going in and entombing our men permanently," said Anna Osbourne.

Next week the families get to plead their case for re-entry and to stop Solid Energy from permanently sealing the mine, to the Prime Minister and a Parliamentary Select Committee.

Anna says she doesn't want the permanent seal.

"There's crucial evidence to be found, not to mention the bodies of our loved ones," she said.

"There's no way in hell we'll ever walk away until we get some results."

The blockade has been there for 66 days and counting. 

Related

West Coast

Accidents

Lisa Davies

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:17
2
Danielle Bregoli, 13 punched the woman in the face after the woman apparently touched her mother.

Video: Bad behaving girl, who shot to fame on Dr Phil, filmed in punch-up on plane at LAX


00:34
3
Sean Spicer's attempt at dealing with the fall out with the Trump/Turnbull phone call hits a snag.

Is gaffe-prone Sean Spicer about to get the chop? Trump weighing move after mouthpiece was humiliated on SNL

00:22
4

'You all have blood on your hands' - Aussie mum fights for justice after teenage daughter's rape, suicide

01:55
5
Mongrel Mob Hastings Chapter President Rex Timu has launched a Waitangi Tribunal claim, saying the government isn’t fighting P hard enough.

Inter-gang fight night organised by Mob president warring against P

00:40
Anna Osbourne says when you see the effigies lined up along the road it "gives the big picture".

'When you see the effigies lined up, it gives the big picture' - Pike River widow

Anna Osbourne said it was a very sobering moment for the families and the supporters.

01:01
Kevin Fallon and Sam Malcolmson with the 1982 All Whites before the start of the 2010 World Cup qualifying match between the New Zealand All Whites and Bahrain at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand on Saturday 14 November 2009.Photo: Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT

'Steve was our leader' – emotional Sam Malcolmson's touching tribute to his late friend Steve Sumner

Malcolmson spoke of his great mate’s time leading the All Whites. The 1982 World Cup captain has passed away after a battle with cancer.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Budget generic 1

Corin Dann: This is a clever budget, not a sexy budget

Commentry and analysis on the 2016 Budget by ONE News Political Editor.

01:35
Our Political Editor dissects the Reserve Bank's latest move to make it harder for investors to get a loan.

Corin Dann: All eyes on the banks after OCR cut

The Reserve Bank Governor probably had little option but to cut today, writes our Political Editor.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ