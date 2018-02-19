 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


You’re more likely to survive cancer if you live in Australia than New Zealand – study finds

share

Source:

1 NEWS

There’re now calls for urgent action to tackle the shocking statistics.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Northland school in lockdown as police hunt gunman after shots fired at house

00:15
2
One punter was in the money with this effort in Hamilton.

Hamilton catch-a-million winner to follow through on promise he made mates to share $50,000 prize money

00:22
3
Heavy rain and winds are expected for central New Zealand on Tuesday and Wednesday.

'Don't take this with a grain of salt' - West Coast mayor gives locals stern warning ahead of Cyclone Gita

01:36
4
Cyclone Gita could cause power cuts, flooding and closed roads when it hits on Tuesday.

Kiwis warned to prepare for possible power cuts, road closures as Cyclone Gita tipped to hit Tuesday

15:22
5
Ever since he was a small boy he's been bullied, put down, shunned – all because of his face. Carlos Askew was born severely disfigured and with complex health issues. He's never been in a relationship, never been kissed, never had sex. But instead of letting that destroy his life, it's inspired him to believe anything is possible. Now 21, Carlos been given the chance of pioneering surgery to transform his looks and his life.

'I'm going to put myself out there' – young Kiwi Carlos Askew optimistic after life-changing facial surgery


Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

15:22
Ever since he was a small boy he's been bullied, put down, shunned – all because of his face. Carlos Askew was born severely disfigured and with complex health issues. He's never been in a relationship, never been kissed, never had sex. But instead of letting that destroy his life, it's inspired him to believe anything is possible. Now 21, Carlos been given the chance of pioneering surgery to transform his looks and his life.

'I'm going to put myself out there' – young Kiwi Carlos Askew optimistic after life-changing facial surgery

Carlos, 21, is confident the dramatic change in his looks, will likewise change his life after NZ-first reconstructive surgery.


00:22
Heavy rain and winds are expected for central New Zealand on Tuesday and Wednesday.

'Don't take this with a grain of salt' - West Coast mayor gives locals stern warning ahead of Cyclone Gita

Bruce Smith said people need to take responsibility, stock up or evacuate and stay off the roads - or face the consequences.

03:42
Professor Boyd Swinburn says unfounded judgements about obese people’s character is “rife” in society, health system.

Plus size models confront society's unfair 'weight bias', says obesity expert

Professor Boyd Swinburn says obesity is wrongly linked with negative character traits.


00:57
Principal Forecaster Chris Brandolino talks through the likely impacts as the storm barrels in from the west.

With Gita expected to hit tomorrow NIWA modelling predicts high waves, strong winds

Areas from Auckland north are only likely to see a lesser amount of rain, though winds could be high.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 