What you need to know about today's Covid-19 announcements

Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield provided a Covid-19 update, following Monday's Cabinet meeting.

Here is what was announced.

New Zealand, outside Auckland, will move to Alert Level 2 at 11.59pm Tuesday.

Schools and early childhood centres will reopen Thursday outside Auckland.

Essential workers crossing alert level boundaries will be required to have weekly Covid-19 tests. They do not need to isolate while waiting for the result, unless showing symptoms.

People can travel from Northland to areas outside Auckland if they do so without stopping, and must show evidence of where they are going.

At Level 2, mask wearing will be required in public indoor areas and staff at public-facing businesses open at Level 2 must wear face coverings.

Northland Police check travel documentation on State Highway One at the Maungaturoto turnoff with north and southbound traffic in and out of Auckland. Source: Getty

Scanning in is required at venues where close contact is possible.

Hospitality and event venues have a limit of 50 people indoors. Outdoor spaces can have up to 100 people.