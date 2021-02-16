What you need to know from today's 1pm Covid-19 briefing

Ashley Bloomfield and Chris Hipkins delivered today's 1pm Covid-19 press briefing, as Auckland spends its second day at Alert Level 3 lockdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The rest of the country sits at Alert Level 2.

Here is what was revealed by the pair:

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community, or in managed isolation.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A person who died in North Shore Hospital recently has now been officially added to NZ's death toll. Twenty-six New Zealanders have now lost their lives to the virus.

The three recent community cases - a mother, father and daughter from Papatoetoe in South Auckland - remain in an isolation facility. A fourth member of the family remains isolating at home.

The source of the infection is still unknown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There were 5818 tests processed yesterday - all negative.

There were around 15,000 swabs taken yesterday, with results taking 24-48 hours to come back.

There were 450 swabs in Taranaki, 750 in Waikato, 260 in Northland.

There are now 109 close contacts outside the infected household after a medical centre waiting room was added to the locations of interest.

All workmates of the father, and the people who travelled to Taranaki with the family have tested negative.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There are 14 negative results from the high school close contacts, out of 36.

Over 2000 casual-plus contacts have been found.

The Pullman Hotel, where a number of people who later tested positive completed their managed isolation stay, is receiving guests again after deep cleaning and an investigation. It will operate at half capacity for a fortnight.

Read more Death of patient at Auckland hospital formally included in NZ's Covid-19-related toll

ESR is testing wastewater daily at places of interested in Auckland, New Plymouth and Waikato.