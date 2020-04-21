What you need to know as New Zealand moves to Covid-19 Alert Level 3 tomorrow

Tonight at 11.59pm New Zealand will move out of Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown and into Level 3, meaning some restrictions currently in place will lift.

Medical staff talks to a shopper in her car who volunteered at a pop-up community Covid-19 testing station at a supermarket carpark in Christchurch, New Zealand. Source: Associated Press

The nation has been in full lockdown since March 25, and as today ends the country will move to Level 3 for at least two weeks, with the possibilty of further easing of restrictions from that point.

Lockdown restrictions were put in place by the Government in March to try and stop the spread of Covid-19 and prevent as many deaths as possible amid the global pandemic which has so far claimed more than 200,000 lives worldwide.

New Zealand's death toll sits at 18, and 1470 people have contracted Covid-19 across the country, the majority from the 16 significant clusters of the coronavirus.

Restrictions were put in place after scientific modelling for the Government suggested that in a worst case scenario as many as 80,000 people could die from Covid-19 in New Zealand if no measures were implemented.

Under Alert Level 3, some businesses will open again, including some food takeaways, allowing more people to go back to work.

Schools and early learning centres can open from Wednesday (April 29) for children up to Year 10, but other students should stay home.

The Government said for people not going to work, school or out for exercise, the message stays the same - stay home.

People who are able to work or learn from home should continue to do so.

For anyone who is going back to work, it's important the businesses are Covid-19 safe as the virus has spread in workplaces, the Government has warned.

Businesses requiring close physical contact must remain closed, customers cannot come onto premises so people must be able to pay online, over the phone or in a contactless way, and basic hygiene measures must be maintained.

As well, any businesses who used personal protective equipment (PPE) before Covid-19 should continue to use it in the same way. If people hadn't used PPE before then it is not required.

For everyone else, people are advised to stay local, as they have done in Level 4 and to remain in their existing bubbles where possible. If needed, people can expand their bubble a small amount to bring in close family, isolated people or caregivers.

More activities that were prohibited under Level 4 such as surfing and hunting will be allowed under Level 3.