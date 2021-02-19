TODAY |

What you need to know as New Zealand begins rollout of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand’s Covid-19 vaccination programme begins today, with 100 vaccinators getting the jab themselves ahead of tomorrow’s rollout to frontline border staff and MIQ workers. 

Immunisation experts Dr Anthony Jordan and Dr Maia Brewerton explain how the jab works. Source: Breakfast

Not everyone is keen to get a Covid-19 jab, however, with fewer than two out of five Kiwis saying they would get vaccinated.

But clinical immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton said she is “not surprised” about the statistic. 

“We hope that we can improve them by … perhaps giving people the information that they need to help make that decision or change that decision.”

People should “be careful” about where they get their information from, and should rely on trusted sources like the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization, she said. 

Clinical immunologist Dr Anthony Jordan said people who have not yet decided whether or not they will get the Covid-19 vaccine will be “influential” in determining whether New Zealand can achieve herd immunity. 

The pair appeared on Breakfast this morning to explain how the vaccine works and how herd immunity can help protect vulnerable people who can’t get inoculated against Covid-19. 

Watch their full interview in the video above. 

