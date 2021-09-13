TODAY |

What you need to know about Monday's lockdown update

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield provided an update about Covid-19 restrictions, in the wake of New Zealand's Delta outbreak.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jacinda Ardern says Level 4 is the best tool against Delta. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after a written 1pm case update

Here is what was announced

Auckland will remain at Alert Level 4 until 11.59pm on Tuesday September 21, when there is an in-principle decision to move down to Alert Level 3.

The rest of New Zealand will remain at Alert Level 2 until 11.59 on Tuesday September 21, with Cabinet to meet the day before to assess any potential move. 

The R value of the current outbreak is around 0.6, down from around six at the start of the outbreak.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield looks on during a press conference with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Source: Getty

Auckland suburbs of interest remain Mt Eden, Massey, Māngere, Favona, Papatoetoe, Ōtara and Manurewa.

Thirty-two of today's 33 news cases are epidemiologically linked. The one case yet to be linked is a person who presented to Middlemore Hospital on Saturday, and seven of the other infections are people in their household. 

There are 21 people in hospital, with four in ICU or HDU.

There has been no unexpected wastewater detections in the past 24 hours. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Parent of Wānaka travel accused a high-ranking legal professional
2
Auckland to remain in Alert Level 4 for another week
3
One of NZ's worst killers, Raymond Ratima, denied parole, remains risk
4
Homicide investigation launched after woman's body found in South Auckland
5
Full video: Jacinda Ardern to reveal if Auckland's Level 4 lockdown will end this week
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'Reason to be cautious' - Ardern explains why NZ outside Auckland still at L2

Auckland to remain in Alert Level 4 for another week

Full video: Jacinda Ardern to reveal if Auckland's Level 4 lockdown will end this week

Parent of Wānaka travel accused a high-ranking legal professional