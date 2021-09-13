What you need to know about Monday's lockdown update

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield provided an update about Covid-19 restrictions, in the wake of New Zealand's Delta outbreak.

It comes after a written 1pm case update

Here is what was announced

Auckland will remain at Alert Level 4 until 11.59pm on Tuesday September 21, when there is an in-principle decision to move down to Alert Level 3.

The rest of New Zealand will remain at Alert Level 2 until 11.59 on Tuesday September 21, with Cabinet to meet the day before to assess any potential move.

The R value of the current outbreak is around 0.6, down from around six at the start of the outbreak.

Auckland suburbs of interest remain Mt Eden, Massey, Māngere, Favona, Papatoetoe, Ōtara and Manurewa.

Thirty-two of today's 33 news cases are epidemiologically linked. The one case yet to be linked is a person who presented to Middlemore Hospital on Saturday, and seven of the other infections are people in their household.

There are 21 people in hospital, with four in ICU or HDU.