What you need to know about Covid-19 today: New Zealand's death toll rises to four after two further fatalities

We'll bring you the latest news and developments from New Zealand and around the world as the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic continues.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay announced there have been two further deaths, in Wellington and Christchurch, related to Covid-19.

There victims were men, one aged in his 80s who died in Wellington Hospital, while the second was from the Rosewood Rest Home who died in Christchurch's Burwood Hospital.

There are 29 new cases, taking the national total to 1312. Over 400 people have recovered.

The worldwide number of deaths tracked by Johns Hopkins University hit a bleak milestone of 100,000 since late December, when the outbreak emerged in China. More than 1.6 million people around the globe have been infected, by the university's count.

Yesterday, New Zealand announced its second death, a woman in her 90s who died the day before in Christchurch's Burwood Hospital. Nearly 1300 people are confirmed to have Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has extended a nationwide lockdown and suspension of non-essential industrial production for another three weeks, through to May 3.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who's been battling Covid-19 has been able to go out for short walks between resting as his condition improves.

However, nearly 1000 people in the UK died in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of deaths there to nearly 9000.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been filmed wiping his nose on his sleeve before shaking hands with an elderly woman as he continues to denounce coronavirus-fighting social distancing measures being enacted by his own officials.