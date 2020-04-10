TODAY |

What you need to know about Covid-19 today

Source:  1 NEWS

We'll bring you the latest news and developments from New Zealand and around the world as the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic continues.

Many of us had never heard the term coronavirus at the beginning of the year, but just 100 days later Covid-19 has swept across the globe, taking lives and livelihoods. Source: 1 NEWS

The worldwide number of deaths tracked by Johns Hopkins University hit a bleak milestone of 100,000 since late December, when the outbreak emerged in China. More than 1.6 million people around the globe have been infected, by the university's count.

Yesterday, New Zealand announced its second death, a woman in her 90s who died the day before in Christchurch's Burwood Hospital. Nearly 1300 people are confirmed to have Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has extended a nationwide lockdown and suspension of non-essential industrial production for another three weeks, through to May 3.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who's been battling Covid-19 has been able to go out for short walks between resting as his condition improves.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been filmed wiping his nose on his sleeve before shaking hands with an elderly woman as he continues to denounce coronavirus-fighting social distancing measures being enacted by his own officials.

