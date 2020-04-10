What you need to know about Covid-19 today

We'll bring you the latest news and developments from New Zealand and around the world as the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic continues.

The worldwide number of deaths tracked by Johns Hopkins University hit a bleak milestone of 100,000 since late December, when the outbreak emerged in China. More than 1.6 million people around the globe have been infected, by the university's count.

Yesterday, New Zealand announced its second death, a woman in her 90s who died the day before in Christchurch's Burwood Hospital. Nearly 1300 people are confirmed to have Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has extended a nationwide lockdown and suspension of non-essential industrial production for another three weeks, through to May 3.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who's been battling Covid-19 has been able to go out for short walks between resting as his condition improves.