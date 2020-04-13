What you need to know about Covid-19 coronavirus today

Follow the big news and developments from New Zealand and around the world here.

Burger King NZ has gone into receivership.

Treasury has released scenarios of the economic impact of the Covid-19 lockdown – seeing unemployment hit 25 per cent if the lockdown lasts for six months, but kept under 10 per cent in another scenario with a four week lockdown and an additional $20 billion of spending.

Rest homes are now looking at buying their own Covid-19 testing kits after the Ministry of Health refused to test new admissions.

A public health professor says releasing Covid-19 testing and infection statistics by local authorities, rather than by district health boards, would be beneficial to rural communities.

New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) has today confirmed that it has reduced its workforce by about 200 people and has this morning asked staff to take a 15 per cent pay cut for 12 weeks.

The Government has launched three online tools including an app developed by All Blacks legend Sir John Kirwan for Kiwis wanting to look after their mental wellbeing during the Covid-19 pandemic.