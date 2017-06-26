 

'You need to front up and tell us what you know' – Hilary Barry challenges Bill English over Todd Barclay saga

The Prime Minister faced another day of tough questioning over the Todd Barclay secret recording scandal which has rocked the National Party.

Read more: PM Bill English reveals Todd Barclay offered to play him alleged secret tapes

The PM faced another day of tough questioning over the scandal which has rocked the National Party.
Source: Breakfast
The Prime Minister continues to take a hammering from rival parties.
Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann grills the Prime Minister on the scandal that rocked the National Party this week.
Source: Q+A
Mike Hosking says the Todd Barclay drama will not affect the Government where it really matters - in the polls.
Source: Seven Sharp

The PM faced another day of tough questioning over the scandal which has rocked the National Party.

