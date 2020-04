While usual Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean is away, viewer Jack Similie took over and read the weather forecast to the nation this morning on the TVNZ 1 show.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Jack, a 13-year-old from Queenstown says he's obsessed with weather presenting and has his own green screen at home to practice on.

All his practice was put to good use after the Breakfast team gave him a glowing review.

"Wow you nailed that," John Campbell told him.