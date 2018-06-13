 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Divisions within the Green Party have spilled out in to the open after Green MP and Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage approved the expansion of the existing Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company. .

The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.
Source: 1 NEWS

Green members are venting about the decision both privately and publicly on social media, with Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson admitting she’s had a number of complaints by members about the decision.

A post made by Eugenie Sage on her official Facebook page about the decision has received 1000 mostly negative comments since it was posted yesterday.

"NO MORE" you morons, where are your promises," one reads. "That's not the representation that Kiwis were asking or expecting from the greens. What a huge let down," another comment says.

The Greens campaigned on putting a charge on water bottling at last year's election and are still hoping to introduce such a levy.

Green MP and Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatane by a Chinese company.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Sage says she was acting within the law and insists the party will now work on changing the law.

Co-leader Marama Davidson admitted there was "widespread concern" in the party, and the decision doesn't align with its kaupapa. 

Related

Politics

Environment

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:35
1

Watch: 'There are no excuses' – Judith Collins and Housing Minister Phil Twyford fire up over state housing waiting list

04:00
2
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Rotorua car salesmen stood down over racist 'clever Māori' remarks; auto dealer says team 'devastated' by 'stupid ignorant comments'

3
Car modifications sold online in New Zealand may not be legal for the purposes they are suggesting.

NZTA warns car enthusiasts about illegal light modifications as TradeMe looks at sellers fudging the details

00:35
4
Whiskey pushed out a window screen and jumped onto the second-story overhang, when he realised his mistake.

Watch: 'Don't jump!' 82kg Saint Bernard rescued from roof after adventure goes wrong

5
1 NEWS

Watch: NBA champ jumps off team float to drink fan's alcohol during Warriors' victory parade

01:21
The Land Information Minister approved the expansion of Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne by a Chinese company.

'You morons' - members furious after Green Party Minister approves Chinese-owned water bottling plant expansion

Land Information Minister Eugenie Sage approved the expansion of the existing Otakiri Springs water bottling plant near Whakatāne.

Worsening affordability for first-home buyers as property prices rise in most major NZ cities

The latest Housing Affordability Measure from 2016 to 2017 is out.


04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Rotorua car salesmen stood down over racist 'clever Māori' remarks; auto dealer says team 'devastated' by 'stupid ignorant comments'

Rotorua nurse Narrelle Newdick was left shaking and in tears after a car dealer left a racist voice message on her phone calling her a "f***** clever Māori".

'Symbol of vibrant future' - First images of preliminary design for renovated Christchurch Cathedral Square revealed

Regenerate Christchurch chief executive Ivan Iafeta said the images are "aspirational" and could change, but their first goal is for the social regeneration of the square.

01:04
The unprecedented meeting between a US President and North Korea’s leader certainly delivered with some bizarre moments.

Watch: The unscripted moments of the Trump-Kim summit that made it totally surreal

The unprecedented meeting between a US President and North Korea’s leader certainly delivered with some bizarre moments.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 