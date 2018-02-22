Are you missing a ring? Christchurch police want to return a series of stolen rings back to rightful owners

Christchurch Police have recovered numerous stolen rings that they're now wanting to return.

Christchurch Police have recovered a number of stolen rings they're wanting to return Source: Canterbury Police

Canterbury police posted on social media saying: "We want to make sure they get back to where they belong."

Many look like engagement/wedding rings.

If any of the rings are recognised Police are asking you get in touch with Detective Richard Malin on (03) 363 7400.