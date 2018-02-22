 

Are you missing a ring? Christchurch police want to return a series of stolen rings back to rightful owners

Christchurch Police have recovered numerous stolen rings that they're now wanting to return.

Canterbury police posted on social media saying: "We want to make sure they get back to where they belong."

Many look like engagement/wedding rings.

If any of the rings are recognised Police are asking you get in touch with Detective Richard Malin on (03) 363 7400.

You can find pictures of all the rings here.

