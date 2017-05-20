 

'You will be missed' - tributes flood in for man who died after an assault in South Auckland

Tributes have been posted to Facebook following the death of a man whose family say was a 'Good Samaritan' trying to prevent a fight in the early hours of this morning.

Ken Poihipi was killed after reportedly trying to stop a fight.

Source: Facebook

A 64-year-old man was assaulted outside a bar in the South Auckland suburb of Papakura just before 3am today.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Ken Poihipi's family say he was trying to stop a dispute between two men in their twenties before being assaulted himself, Fairfax reports.

A public Facebook post which outlines the details of a service to be held for Mr Poihipi tomorrow has some touching tributes on it.

"Rip Uncle Ken you will be missed," one post reads, "RIP Matua ..safe travels," says another.

Two men who had been arrested for assault were cooperating with the investigation and have since been released, said Detective Senior Sergeant, Richard O'Connor.

He said they are continuing to investigate the incident and will not confirm details about the deceased until they are certain all immediate family members have been notified.

